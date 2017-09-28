Update: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has denied reports that he suffered a seizure while on tour. His statement on the matter reads as follows: "IT BREAKS MY HEART TO HAVE LEFT THIS TOUR EARLY...THE BAND HAS NEVER PLAYED BETTER...JUST WATCH THE 100,000 PEOPLE AT ROCK IN RIO...I GIVE YOU ALL AN A+ FOR CREATIVE SPECULATIONS BUT I CERTAINLY DID NOT HAVE A HEART ATTACK OR A SEIZURE ((UNLESS JOE PERRY IS TAKIN’ A RIPPIN’ LEAD))...SORRY TO HAVE CUT THE TOUR SHORT BUT I HAD TO HAVE A PROCEDURE THAT ONLY MY DOC IN THE STATES COULD PERFORM...WE’VE BEEN TO TEL AVIV… TO RUSSIA… TO RIO… AND ALL THE IN BETWEEN…I GUESS IT’S TRUE WHAT THEY SAY ...”THAT LIFE’S A PISSER WHEN EU’RE A PEEIN’....”

A little more light has been shed on what led to Aerosmith recently canceling the final four dates of their "Aero-Vederci Baby" tour in South American and Mexico. While it had been reported that a Steven Tyler medical issue was the cause of the cancellations, a new update from the Boston Globe states that the musician reportedly suffered a seizure.

According to the Globe's report, a source close to the band says that the 69-year-old singer suffered a seizure after the band's show in Sao Paulo, Brazil Monday (Sept. 25). It’s not clear what caused the seizure, but Tyler did reveal in his initial statement to the press that he had been advised by doctor's to fly back to the U.S. and that it was not a life threatening condition. There has been no other statement from the band or any other members of the legendary Boston rock outfit since their initial comments.

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," Aerosmith said in a statement following the initial announcement that the dates were cancelled. "With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world."

Tyler also sent a personal message to his fans assuring them that his condition, while not life-threatening, requires immediate medical attention.

"To everybody in South America....Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico... I'm very sorry and feel like I've let you down," Tyler says. "I won't be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the U.S. on doctor's orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry ... I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances ... I promise I'll be back ... unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows ... As they say, 'We humans make plans, and God laughs...' I love you all and will be back with you soon..."

