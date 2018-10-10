The Genie from Aladdin is pretty much synonymous with Robin Williams. But Will Smith is going to bring his very own version of the goofy blue wisp of smoke (or whatever he is) to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. We haven’t gotten a look at Smith’s Genie just yet, but today he shared a little tease.

Smith debuted the first teaser poster for the Guy Ritchie -directed Aladdin on his Instagram on Wednesday. We still don’t get to see his character, but he’s a genie in a bottle baby. You gotta rub him the right way, honey, or else you won’t get those precious wishes.

Honestly… the poster is nothing super impressive. Sure the colors look nice, but I was expecting something a little more exciting. Maybe they could’ve at least had Smith’s face peeping out the end of the lamp? Maybe a teeny tiny Smith trapped inside? A teasey poster indeed.

The new Aladdin will star Pink Rower Ranger Naomi Scott as the new Jasmine opposite Mena Massoud as the charming thief. Marwan Kenzari from Murder on the Orient Express will play baddie Jafar, Homeland actor Navid Negahban is the Sultan, SNL ‘s Nasim Pedrad is Jasmine’s handmaiden Dalia, Numan Acar ( Homeland ) is Jafar’s right-hand man Hakim, and Billy Magnussen is Jasmine’s suitor Prince Anders. The music comes from La La Land composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the help of legend Alan Menken. Hopefully we’ll get a look at the first footage soon.

Aladdin hits theaters May 24, 2019.