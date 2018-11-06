All Signs Point to Andrea Harrington Becoming Next District Attorney

While a political race featuring a write-in candidate could take some time to make things officially official, all preliminary signs are pointing towards Andrea Harrington becoming the next Berkshire County District Attorney.

With unofficial results being reported in Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Otis, Great Barrington and Williamstown -- as of this writing -- Harrington holds an over 6,000 vote lead over the write-in votes, which most will point towards incumbent Paul Caccaviello.

Harrington, from Richmond, won the Democratic primary back in September by about 700 votes. Caccaviello launched a write-in campaign in hopes of keeping the position. The voters came out in full force across the county, totaling high voter turnout, as expected, with one of the more fascinating races in recent memory.

Although the numbers aren't 100-percent official, Harrington is currently at Tavern at the A accepting victory (as of 10 p.m.)

The official tallies, including blank votes, are still being counted. Although it seems inevitable that Harrington will get the nod.