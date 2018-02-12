Amanda Bynes Makes Her Return to Twitter After 10-Month Hiatus

It's been a while since Amanda Bynes was last seen on Twitter but on early Saturday morning (Feb. 10), the former Nickelodeon star reappeared on social media.

Having last been seen on Twitter in April, Bynes posted a girls' night out picture. "Dinner with friends at Giarasol," she tweeted with the lips emoji as she posed inside a Los Angeles restaurant.

Bynes looked healthy and happy, sitting next to two of her smiling friends, sporting a black leather outfit.

While the actress has been laying low as of late, in June, she did give a rare interview updating fans on her life. "I've been going to school lately, fashion school—FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising]. And I love it. I've learned how to sew, I've made patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that," she said . "Other than that I hike, I go spinning—I take spinning classes."

Bynes also said she would like to get back to acting at some point but didn't give a timetable for her return. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future," she revealed. "That's what I hope."