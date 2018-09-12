Amazon to Ship Fresh, Full-Size Christmas Trees This Holiday Season

In my humble opinion, there is nothing like going to your local tree farm and picking out your own Christmas tree. However, it is 2018 and things continue to change and -- let's be honest -- get a little bit easier for the consumer.

Take Amazon, for instance. According to the Associated Press , Amazon will be selling fresh, full-size and real Christmas trees this holiday season. The report states that the trees will include Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines and will be shipped without water in a big box.

Amazon.com says that the trees, along with wreaths and garlands, will go on sale in November. The trees are expected to be sent within 10 days of being cut down, possibly sooner according to the report, and should "survive the shipping just fine."

An Amazon holiday preview book states that a 7-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina will run $115.

What do you think Berkshire County? Will you be taking the Amazon route to buy your Christmas tree this year? Or, will you keep it more traditional? Let us know below: