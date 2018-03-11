It could have been unwatchable. And maybe it still will be terrible — there’s plenty of time. But Sunday’s premiere episode of American Idol , a reboot now appearing on ABC after 15 years on FOX and a one-year hiatus, marked a surprisingly strong start for the retooled reality giant.

New judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had a loose and useful report about them, cracking a few funny bits and doling some solid advice to Idol hopefuls in New York, Nashville, Orlando and Los Angeles. And Ryan Seacrest was far from a focal point, which was perhaps for the best considering the longtime host is currently awash in controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment from a former stylist.

But Idol lives and dies by its talent, and the first of back-to-back nights featured a strong crop of mostly teenage singers, a handful of whom we couldn’t wait to rewatch. So let’s talk highlights: here five must-see performance’s from Idol’s hot kickoff.