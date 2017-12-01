For anyone else, the nickname “The 8th Wonder of the World” would be hyperbole. For André the Giant, it was almost an understatement.

If you don’t know André (or you only know him as one of the supporting actors in the ’80s classic The Princess Bride) a new documentary will introduce you to one of the most interesting sports figures of the 20th Century. André the Giant will tell the story of André Roussimoff, whose acromegaly helped him into a larger-than-life superstar famous all over the world. Before Hulk Hogan, there was André. (And then later, when there was Hulk Hogan too, Andre cemented the Hulkster’s legacy during the famous match at WrestleMania III when he allowed Hogan to bodyslam him.)

André has been the subject of some films and books, but the documentary coming next year is definitely the most mainstream reckoning with his career and legacy to date. The official synopsis:

André the Giant, a new documentary that examines the life and career of one of wrestling's most beloved characters, premieres Spring 2018. The film is produced by HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group.