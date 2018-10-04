Another Paint & Oil Collection In South County

The South Berkshire Household Hazardous Waste Collaborative is once again teaming up with The Center Of Technology as they will hold a paint and oil collection for 15 Berkshire County towns including Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham and West Stockbridge.

You must pre-register prior to 4 pm, Friday October 12th as the collection will take place on Saturday, October 13th from 9 am to 1 pm at The Great Barrington Recycling Center located at 601 Stockbridge Road.

Some of the acceptable items include oil based paints, adhesives, stains, acid, lighter fluid, fuels or gasoline, anti-freeze, de-greasers, weed killers, moth balls, rubber cement, airplane glue, photo chemicals, fiberglass resins, flourescent lamps, chemistry sets, thermostats, mercury thermometers, rechargable and button batteries.

Non-acceptable items include latex and or water based paint and stains....Empty oil-based paint cans, stains, solvents, alkaline batteries and dried up latex paint cans are able to be recycled with scrap metal and disposed of with your regular trash.

For more information, call 1-888-577-8448 extension 14 or log on to www.cetonline.org/events/southberkshire-householdhazardous-wastecollection-2/