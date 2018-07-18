Antiquing in the Berkshires

Great Barrington and its neighboring towns have long been an antiquing hotspot. If you love browsing to discover treasures, or if you think you may already own something special and want an expert opinion, set aside some time on July 28. That's when the Great Barrington Historical Society presents their Annual Antique Show & Flea Market. It'll be set up from 9 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on the beautiful lawns of the Historical Society Museum, 817 South Main Street, Great Barrington.

Over 30 vendors will be showcasing their antiques and collectible items throughout the day. The Society will also be conducting a book sale and a silent auction. Bidding will be allowed on premises and by email throughout the day. You can get a list of silent auction items by emailing info@gbhistory.org .

You will also be able to bring items for appraisal by Charles Flint of Charles Flint Fine Arts & Antiques. The cost will be $5 an item or 3 items for $10, with all proceeds from the appraisals being donated to the Historical Society.