Art Week Comes to the Berkshires

For the first time in its six year history, ArtWeek is breaking free of its formative Eastern Massachusetts boundaries and coming to the Berkshires and neighboring areas of Western Mass. The annual event is produced by the Boch Center and presented by the Highland Street Foundation. It's big enough to actually last a bit longer than a week: April 27-May 6.

ArtWeek's website descibes it as "affordable fun for anyone with a creative sense of adventure. A ten-day award-winning spring festival featuring unique and unexpected experiences that are participatory, interactive, or offer behind-the-scenes access to artists or the creative process." While some events may have admission charges, most are free.