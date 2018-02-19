Assault on Woman Leads to Jail Time for Sheffield Resident

A Sheffield man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail after a Berkshire jury of six found him guilty of assault and battery on a woman in April 2017.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 41 year old, James Bigelow Sr. was convicted February 8th of one count of assault and battery on a family or household member.

Bigelow was found guilty of grabbing the wrists of the victim and pinning her against a refrigerator during an argument. The same jury found Bigelow not guilty of two counts of witness intimidation and one count each of assault to murder, strangulation and a separate count of assault and battery on a family or household member.

The sentence will be served at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Corrections followed by 18 months of probation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Berkshire District Attorney Caitlin Shugrue.

Bigelow was given credit for 29 days of time already served in custody.