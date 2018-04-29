The Avengers are killing it (two-fold!) at the box offices this weekend and the evidence is in the ticket sales.

On its opening day, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War has broken not one but two major feats at North American and international box offices respectively.

The superhero ensemble flick, which saw its public release Friday (April 27), ended with an impressive $106 million opening alone (with an added $39 million from Thursday night screenings), Entertainment Weekly reported over the weekend.

This not only ranks Infinity War with the second greatest domestic debut in cinematic history but also the biggest opener for a Marvel film, besting its former title-holder Avengers: Age of Ultron which earned $84 million on its opening day.

The third Avengers flick comes second in the race of current box office opening-day champions like Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($119 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($104 million) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 ($91 million).

In addition, the Avengers astounded with yet another remarkable feat with the greatest global opening in history, reeling in an estimated $650 million in its premiere weekend run, Deadline confirmed.

The new effort sets the Joss Whedon-, Anthony Russo- and Joe Russo-helmed project ahead of its earlier record-holder, The Fate Of the Furious, which pulled $543 million in 2017.

In related news, Variety reported Sunday (April 29) that Infinity War is also poised to set yet another incredible accomplishment for having the highest weekend debut of all time with an envisioned $250 million from 4,474 locations.

Those numbers are subject to change when an official summation arrives Monday (April 30).