Back To School in South Egremont This Fall
Repairs to the 19th-century South Egremont School are expected to wrap up ahead of schedule. The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to select board chairman Bruce Turner, the project to repair the two-room schoolhouse’s foundation will be completed by the end of July.
Original estimates had construction being finalized in mid- to late-August.Turner credits general contractor Salco Construction Co. of Pittsfield for keeping the project moving right along. Construction completion follows two years of uncertainty about the school’s future: Southern Berkshire Regional School District put the school on hiatus in 2016 and the building needed more than $300,000 in repairs.
Students are expected back in the school this fall. The six enrolled so far, and any that join them, will in effect be a part of history. The South Egremont School is on the State Register of Historic Places. As a result, work on the property had to comply with a special set of standards.