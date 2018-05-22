Back To School in South Egremont This Fall

Repairs to the 19th-century South Egremont School are expected to wrap up ahead of schedule. The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to select board chairman Bruce Turner, the project to repair the two-room schoolhouse’s foundation will be completed by the end of July.

Original estimates had construction being finalized in mid- to late-August.Turner credits general contractor Salco Construction Co. of Pittsfield for keeping the project moving right along. Construction completion follows two years of uncertainty about the school’s future: Southern Berkshire Regional School District put the school on hiatus in 2016 and the building needed more than $300,000 in repairs.