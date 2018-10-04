Basketball Officials Wanted

Berkshire County Officials, IAABO (International Association of Approved Basketball Officials) Board #25 will be conducting a new applicant class for anyone 18 years of age or older who is interested in officiating high school basketball. The rule classes will be on both Mondays and Thursdays during this month of October.

The first class will be at 6:00 PM on Monday Oct. at the Boys & Girls club in Pittsfield culminating with the taking of the national rules test on November 5. The cost of the course is $110. Anyone interested should contact Mark Chylinski at (413) 822- 5494.