Berk Democratic Brigades to Host Berk County DA Candidate Forum

(Pittsfield, Mass.) The Berkshire Democratic Brigades, the official countywide Democratic organization, will host a Berkshire County District Attorney Candidate Forum on Wednesday, May 16th, at the American Legion Hall at 41 Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield. Doors open at 6pm, and the forum begins at 6:30pm. State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier will serve as the moderator.

This year’s Berkshire County District Attorney election is the first contested district attorney race in over a decade. ​”A District Attorney decides life and death issues; the DA decides who to prosecute; the DA brings sentencing recommendations that can change one’s life forever,” emphasized Berkshire Democratic Brigades Chair Sheila Irvin. “This is a critical election. Please join us to hear the candidates’ views. Your life could depend on it!”

All three certified candidates for the position - Paul Caccaviello, Andrea Harrington, and Judith Knight - will participate. All three are Democrats. Because no Republican or independent district attorney candidates qualified for the ballot, the de facto election day will be the primary election date of Tuesday, September 4th, 2018.

The forum is free and open to all, but donations to the Berkshire Democratic Brigades are welcomed to help fund get out the vote efforts in the Berkshires this year. You can find more information on the Berkshire Democratic Brigades here