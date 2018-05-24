Berkshire Botanical To Feature Art Among the Gardens

Berkshire Botanical Garden announces its season-long exhibition, "Beautiful Strangers: Artists Discover the Garden", a group show curated by James Salomon featuring works by ten contemporary artists, beginning May 26. The exhibition features sculpture created in various media including installations in bronze, white pine, granite, and reed.

Curator James Salomon is an art dealer and curator whose 20-year career has included notable exhibitions at his Salomon Contemporary Warehouse in East Hampton, New York. This is his first curatorial project at the Berkshire Botanical Garden. The work on exhibit will be from artists Alice Aycock, E.V. Day, Fitzhugh Karol, Mark Mennin, Michele Oka Doner, Toni Ross, Ned Smyth, Stephen Talasnik, Rob Wynne and the late Wendell Castle.

The May 26 opening of the exhibition coincides with the Garden’s annual gala, Fête des Fleurs, scheduled for 5-7 P.M. on that day.The exhibition will be open daily, 9 A.M – 5 P.M. through October 8.