Berkshire High Peaks Music Festival

(Sheffield, MA)–Top-Level Musicians at the High Peaks Festival will Share Their Love of Music With City School District Students, Who Participate in Enhanced Music Programs, During “Buddy Day” on August 14 from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. at the Berkshire School Campus, 245 Undermountain Road in Sheffield. At 2:30 there will be a talk by New York psychiatrist Dr. Arnold Cohen, who'll speak on how playing a musical instrument advances development; how ensemble playing makes kids more socially "philanthropic"; and how cognitive enrichment (as from classical music) creates a cognitive reserve for life! The concert is at 4:00 P.M.

The High Peaks Festival, provides students and faculty from around the world a setting to make music and share their talents with the region and beyond. As part of this 10 day Festival, top-level student musicians who are participating in the program will “buddy up” with younger musicians who play in their city school district’s enhanced music programs and make music together. Students from the Empire State Youth Orchestra’s CHIME (Creating Harmony Inspiring Musical Excellence) program and Pittsfield’s Kids 4 Harmony program will participate. Both programs are similar in that they work with children, in their local city school districts, by providing them intensive music instruction after school. The young musicians practice together for over two hours each day. The initiatives serve to break down barriers and provide students an equal opportunity to develop music skills.

High Peaks is hosting these younger students for the fourth year, providing them with one-on-one lessons with their more experienced instrumental counterparts from conservatories around the world, a nature hike and picnic, and joint performance. Hanani is looking forward to seeing the students work together and connect with community. “Music is a universal language that brings people together. These students will collaborate during the day by playing classical music together. There will then be a free performance for the community for all to enjoy. This is a very inspirational and moving day for everyone involved,” said Hanani.

During this year’s ten-day festival, fifty top-level music students from around the globe work with faculty members on chamber music they will then perform for the community. The student “Moonlight Sonatas” concerts are free to the public. Also scheduled are daily master classes, lectures and several guest faculty performances.

About High Peaks Festival Artistic Director:

Yehuda Hanani has received acclaim across the globe for his charismatic playing and profound interpretations. An extraordinary recitalist, he is equally renowned for performances with orchestras such as the Chicago Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Radio Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Buenos Aires Philharmonic, Belgrade Symphony, Irish National Symphony, Honolulu Symphony, Seoul Symphony, Chamber Orchestra Kremlin, and the BBC Welsh Symphony. His engaging chamber music with commentary series, “Close Encounters With Music,” has captivated audiences from Miami to Kansas City, Omaha, Calgary, Scottsdale, the Berkshires, and at the Frick Collection in New York City. He has been the subject of hundreds of articles and interviews in the media, and his weekly program on NPR affiliate station WAMC Northeast Radio, “Classical Music According to Yehuda,” attracts thousands of fans.

A prolific recording artist, his pioneering recording of the monumental Alkan Cello Sonata received a Grand Prix du Disque nomination. He is Professor of Cello at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and presents master classes internationally at conservatories and for orchestras, including the Juilliard School, University of Indiana at Bloomington, New England Conservatory, McGill University, Peabody Conservatory, Paris Conservatoire, Berlin Hochschule für Music, Royal Academy of Music in London, Tokyo National University, Jerusalem Academy of Music, Guildhall School in London, Central Conservatory of Shanghai and Central Conservatory of Beijing, and the New World Symphony in Miami. In recognition of his distinguished teaching, he was given the title of honorary professor of the Tianjin Conservatory, China.

