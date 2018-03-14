If you were planning on heading to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for a new license, registration, or any other service next Friday, you'll have to pick a different day.

The RMV released a statement on Wednesday that all non-public safety services will be unavailable beginning next Thursday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m., until 8:00 a.m. the following Monday morning, March 26.

"The RMV is transforming its business processes and replacing its technology to deliver exceptional customer service for residents and businesses across the Commonwealth," said the Registry.

"ATLAS, the RMV’s new computer system, will provide customers with an easier, quicker, and more convenient customer experience whether they engage with the RMV in person, on the web, by mail, or by phone."

While brief, the unavailability will effect more than just RMV's; it will also effect AAA, car dealerships, inspections and anything else tied to any services like them.

The following will be affected by this shutdown: