You didn’t really think the Winifred Sanderson would miss all the amok-amok-amok of the Hocus Pocus reunion, did you? Never fear, Sanderson stans (Standersons?) because Mother Midler has officially signed on to participate in Freeform’s upcoming 25th anniversary special — which airs this Saturday, in case you forgot (how could you EVEN).

Bette Midler herself broke the news this afternoon in a very delightful video reveal, in which she puts on that old Winifred voice and asks, “What’s a Sanderson sister celebration without Winifred?”

Midler will join previously announced Hocus Pocus cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Thora Birch (the latter of whom is rarely seen these days) for Freeform’s 25th anniversary special to honor the beloved Halloween classic. In anticipation, Hocus Pocus has been airing on Freeform pretty frequently all week — and I am not complaining. Honestly, the channel should just give Hocus Pocus the same treatment A Christmas Story gets on TNT at Chrismastime: air the damn movie for 24 hours straight, I say.

Anyhow, it seems the only key Hocus Pocus cast member that won’t be present for the reunion special is Omri Katz (aka your childhood crush), who retired from acting many years ago. Maybe there’s a summoning potion Bette & Co. can throw together — it is a special anniversary reunion, after all, and there are sure to be at least a few surprises in store.

The Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary reunion special premieres on Freeform this Saturday, October 20, at 8:15 pm ET.