Lest you think the Big Little Lies Season 2 casting of Meryl Streep might eat into the budget, HBO won’t skimp on our second trip to Monterey. The whole of Season 1’s expansive cast has formally signed on for the Emmy-winner’s 2019 return, including our beloved wine-sloshed Laura Dern .

Following early confirmation that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman would both return to star in and executive produce Big Little Lies Season 2, HBO has now stepped up to assure that Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz will all be back as well. It was previously announced Alexander Skarsgård will reprise his role as Perry (Streep is playing his mother), though it remains to be seen if Adam Scott will reprise his Season 1 role, or it young Iain Armitage can break away from Young Sheldon for an appearance. As-yet-uncast are the parents of Zoe Kravitz’s character, Bonnie.

Writer David E. Kelley will return to pen all seven episodes, while Transparent and American Honey director Andrea Arnold will take over for Jean-Marc Vallée . The Liane Moriarty-inspired sequel is said to follow the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Production is expected to begin later this year, with Big Little Lies Season 2 likely to bow in 2019.