Big Y Giving Tag Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (Thurs. Jan. 24, 2019) – Berkshire County Arc has begun generating donations through the Big Y Community Bag and Giving Tag Program.

The Big Y Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

When a shopper purchases the reusable Community Bag at any Big Y store, they have the opportunity to direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit by using the attached Giving Tag. Berkshire County Arc has already begun generating donations through use of the Giving Tag.

“A joint effort to help our community go green and to generate donations for our organization that will go directly back to helping the individuals and families that we serve is a win-win for us,” said Berkshire County Arc, President & CEO, Kenneth W. Singer.

The Big Y Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is an ongoing fundraiser Berkshire County Arc hopes to raise $1,000 through directed Giving Tag donations. For more information on the Big Y Community Bag and Giving Tag Program, visit bigy.bags4mycause.com.