Although the weekend is not over just yet, it appears that Marvel’s Black Panther has become the highest-grossing superhero flick of all time in the U.S., reports The Hollywood Reporter .

Final numbers won’t be in until Sunday (March 25), but the Ryan Coogler-directed film has already passed the $600 million mark domestically and the $1.2 billion mark globally. By the end of Sunday, those numbers will be inflated.

Nevertheless, Black Panther is only one of seven films to ever earn $600 million or more domestically (it currently ranks No. 6 on the list). In terms of the MCU (Marvel Comics Unverse), Black Panther is the third-biggest comic book adaptation behind The Avengers with $1.5 billion and Avengers: Age of Ultron with $1.4 billion.

If Black Panther continues in its successful pace, it will no doubt bypass those two aforementioned Avengers films by the end of the month.

Speaking of which, Marvel's next superhero tentpole Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters on April 27. The flick features every single superhero in the MCU, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor and Captain America, just to name a few.

Black Panther , which cost $200 million to make before marketing, has become an unprecedented achievement for Marvel in terms of big-budget films. It also has shattered the long-perceived notion that a movie with an all-black cast can't be marketable worldwide.

Overall, Wakanda Land is lit.