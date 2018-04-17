One ‘Black Panther’ Post-Credits Scene Was Almost 10 Minutes Long

Whether you love them or have just grown used to them, Marvel movies are very into their post-credits scenes. Mostly, they’re devices to tease something new to come, like Iron Man ’s that introduced Nick Fury, and The Avengers ’ that showed us Thanos. Black Panther ’s stingers were a little different, one showing us Wakanda’s first meeting with the United Nations, and the second introducing us to the new and improved Winter Soldier. That second one, according to Sebastian Stan , was originally quite a bit longer.

While talking to CinemaBlend , Stan revealed that the first version of the scene showed us a lot more of the de-programmed Bucky Barnes’ personality than what ended up in the movie.

There was something really actually funny about that scene. It’s definitely better the way it is now, I think. But that scene was at least 8 more minutes long than what we saw. And it was like a more inquisitive Bucky. He was kind of really going, ‘Why do they call it these?’ And [Shuri] was telling him a little about it, and they kind of walk in a direction, and then he walked over and started hanging out with elders and playing with the kids, but you don’t see that.

It sounds like a sweeter version of the scene that was in the movie, which works, but is more functional. That scene just includes Bucky waking up in a Wakandan hut and walking out into the sunlight to greet Shuri, who tells him that he’s in Wakanda. It’s a callback to an earlier scene near the end of Civil War , where Bucky agrees to go on ice again so that the Wakandan scientists can somehow excise the Soviet brainwashing that gave them control over him. I think the scene is better short, because who really wants ten-minute-long post-credits scenes when the movie is supposed to be over — but it would have been fun to see a little more of Bucky.

The good news is that we’ll see him again in Avengers: Infinity War , which shortly arrives in theaters on April 26.