Lionsgate’s 2016 attempt at a surprise Blair Witch revival didn’t exactly reignite the franchise, but there’s always TV! Reports indicate that the newly-branded Studio L is working on a small-screen iteration of The Blair Witch Project , along with a number of other adaptations.

Deadline confirms that “the studio is also developing a series based on the horror phenomenon The Blair Witch Project ,” though no other details of the project were immediately available. Nerdist notes that original Blair Witch writer-director Eduardo Sánchez had recently spoken on the Diminishing Returns podcast about a possible TV iteration that could “bring in a whole bunch of interesting directors to direct episodes,” though it isn’t clear if the projects are related.

The original 1999 Blair Witch Project achieved widescale success originating the “found footage” genre, but subsequently fizzled out with 2000 sequel Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 . The third Blair Witch film made a surprise debut at Comic-Con 2016 , having hidden itself under faux title The Woods . Unfortunately, neither critics nor fans were particularly enamored of the sequel.

The report also notes that the Studio L branch of Lionsgate is developing a series around 2005 Ryan Reynolds - Anna Faris comedy Waiting… , along with several film projects and film production partnerships with BuzzFeed and The Onion . Stay tuned for more in the meantime.