Bomb Threat Update: Investigation Continues

A message from Southern Berkshire Regional School District's Superintendent of Schools Beth Regulbuto,

Good Evening SBRSD Families -

I am writing to follow up on the safety incident on the Sheffield campus today. It was brought to the attention of the Administration that there was a potential bomb threat in the school. The building was evacuated, and first responders were called to campus. In conjunction with the Sheffield Police Chief, it was determined that it was necessary to evacuate students off-site to Berkshire School. As part of the protocol, the decision was made to dismiss students early from the Berkshire School location by bus or parents could pick their students up at a designated unification site.

The Sheffield Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Arson and Bomb Unit, and the Sheffield Fire Department responded to the campus. The school buildings and campus were thoroughly searched, and law enforcement declared that the buildings and campus are safe. The Sheffield Police Department are still investigating the incident.

As promised, once the campus was cleared and deemed safe, students and staff who need to pick up possessions or vehicles will be allowed to enter the building to do so. There will be staff here to assist from 5 pm to 6:30 pm this evening, and tomorrow, from 9 am to 11am. Please know that you can only pick up your own belongings. Also, only the main entrances for Undermountain Elementary and Mount Everett Regional Schools will be open and staffed during the above mentioned hours to collect items left in the buildings. There is not access to the buildings from the community entrance.

A huge thank you to the staff, first responders, Berkshire School, Massini Bus Company, our students and families for the immediate response, support and understanding as we dealt with this incident today. The community came together to ensure our schools are a safe place for students and staff to learn and grow.

Enjoy the weekend, and hug everyone a little tighter tonight.

Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools