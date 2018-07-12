Rene Rancourt has retired as the legendary performer of the National Anthem at Boston Bruins games.

While it seems like the pre-game ceremonies will never be the same, it also creates opportunity. Since there are so many talented singers here in Berkshire County, it got me thinking; "How cool would it be to see someone from our area standing on the hallowed TD Garden ice singing the National Anthem?" After some digging, that could be a reality.

"With the retirement of Garden legend, Rene Rancourt, we are looking for a multitude of talented singers to perform the National Anthem during the 2018-19 season," said Bruins officials.

If you are interested in being one of the select few to sing the American and/or Canadian National Anthems in front of a potential sold out crowd of 17,565 people at an upcoming Boston Bruins home game, you can click here to apply. You will need the typical information, plus a singing sample of you performing The Star Spangled Banner. If at some point you performed the Canadian National Anthem, you can submit that as well.

The deadline for submissions is August 1. If selected, you will have the chance to audition at TD Garden to land a spot for the 2018-2019 season.