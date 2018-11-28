‘Bright Nights’ to Honor First Responders, Military Wednesday
The annual "Bright Nights" in Springfield continues to draw people from all over Western MA and the Berkshires and Wednesday night will be a special occasion.
In a release, it was announced that the holiday spectacular in Forest Park will honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT's, active military, and their families with free admission to Bright Nights from 5 to 9p.m.,
In addition, the children of the honorees will receive a free ride in Santa's Magical Forest.
Valid identification will need to be provided.
Since 1995, Bright Nights has been a unique public and private collaboration between the City of Springfield’s Department of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management and the Spirit of Springfield, a private non-profit organization.