Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘The Album Collection Vol. 2′

Bruce Springsteen's output from the decade after Born in the U.S.A. made him a superstar will be packaged together in a new vinyl box set. The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996 will arrive on May 18.

As described on Springsteen's website, the limited-edition and numbered set consists of five LPs -- Tunnel of Love (1987), Human Touch and Lucky Town (1992), In Concert / MTV Plugged (1993) and The Ghost of Tom Joad (1995) -- plus the Chimes of Freedom (1988) and Blood Brothers (1996) EPs. Also included is a 60-page book comprised of photos and other memorabilia from the period.

Chimes of Freedom was recorded during the Tunnel of Love Express Tour and released in conjunction with Amnesty International's Human Rights Now! tour, in which Springsteen participated with Sting, Peter Gabriel, Tracy Chapman and Youssou N'Dour.

Blood Brothers, which is being issued on vinyl for the first time, reunited Springsteen with the E Street Band, whom he had fired in 1989, when they recorded some new tracks for the Greatest Hits compilation. It had previously been released on CD along with the video of the documentary of the same name that chronicled the recording sessions.

The remastering was done by Bob Ludwig and Springsteen's longtime engineer Toby Scott using the Plangent process. At the time of the 2014 release of Vol. 1, Ludwig said that the technique "yields better separation, less distortion and a solidity to the sound that can be really remarkable." In order to get the best possible fidelity, Tunnel of Love and Human Touch are both now double LPs.