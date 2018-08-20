5 Reasons the Backstreet Boys Were Larger Than Life

Since their formation in the early '90s as body-shaking teen dream heartthrobs, the Backstreet Boys have been one of the most integral pop groups to ever hit the charts. With hundreds of millions of albums sold universally, the boys of Backstreet — AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter , Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell — remain the best-selling boy band of all time. In their 25 years as a unit, the Backstreet Boys have released eight studio albums and 28 singles. Among them are some of the greatest pop songs the genre has to offer, from "I Want It That Way" to "As Long As You Love Me," to the boys' hits "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "Larger Than Life." In case you missed it: Backstreet's back (again!) and priming their fully-loaded return with new material , a residency in Las Vegas and their ninth full-length album dropping in 2018 . To celebrate the band's resurgence, take a walk down memory lane to a few of the group's greatest achievements throughout their career. Scroll down, below, to be reminded why the Backstreet Boys were—and remain—larger than life.

1 They're Global Boy Band Icons In their tenure as a group, the Backstreet Boys have sold a reported 130 million albums , making them the biggest selling boy band of all-time. Getty Images

2 They're Also Top 10 Titans With the release of their album A World Like This in 2013, the pop stars became the second act to achieve consecutive Top 10 status on the Billboard 200 with their first nine albums. The only other artist to achieve this is Sade. Kevin Winter, Getty Images

3 They Ruled the Turn of the Millennium The year 1999 became a turning point for the band when BSB released their third studio album, Millennium , which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 upon arrival. The record spawned some of the boys' biggest hits to date, including "I Want It That Way" and "Larger Than Life," and the album holds the title for most records and shipments sold in a single year (11 million) for an LP's opening week. Theo Wargo, Getty Images for iHeart Media

4 They Joined Forces With Other Iconic Boy Banders Almost ten years ago, the Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block did the unthinkable when the boy bands forged the world's greatest supergroup, NKOTBSB, over the summer of 2010. The megastars' joint compilation debut album released in May 2011 and shot to an impressive No. 7 in the United States. That same year, the NKOTBSB continued their success by selling out 50 cities for the North American leg of their NKOTBSB tour. Getty Images

5 They're on the Walk of Fame In 2013 — 15 years since releasing their eponymous debut album — the Backstreet Boys were finally awarded their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . Imeh Akpanudosen, Getty Images