Bulky Waste Collection for Sheffield Residents

A bulky waste collection is coming up for residents of Sheffield. This collection is for households only and will be taking place at the Sheffield Transfer Station on the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 19: 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Saturday, Oct. 20: 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, Oct. 21: 8:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

A bulky waste coupon is required. One coupon for each household that has purchased a FY2018 Transfer Station sticker, allowing disposal of one load (up to pickup truck size), may be obtained at the Town Administrator's office, or requested by mail if you send a stamped self-addressed envelope, including your license plate number to the Town Administrator's Office, 21 Depot Square, Sheffield, MA 01257.

Items that are accepted include items that are too large for disposal in a compactor such as: furniture, mattresses, rugs etc.

Items that are not accepted include demolition debris (sheet rock, plaster, fiberglass, etc.), propane tanks, wood, car batteries, white goods & recyclable metals (put in metals container next to compactor), toxic materials (pesticides, chemicals, oils, etc.), and items which can normally fit in the compactor. In addition, tires, cathode ray tubes, televisions and computer monitors are not accepted but are accepted at the recycling area regularly from residential users). This is also the case with refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers but in the case with these four items, a freon-removal certification must be provided.

For more information, you can contact Sheffield Town Hall by calling (413) 229-7000, ext. 157