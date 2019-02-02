CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR BERKSHIRE NONPROFIT AWARDS

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, will present the 2nd Annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast on Tuesday, May 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. The award recognizes people who work tirelessly in the nonprofit sector to serve the Berkshire community.

In reflecting on the sold-out inaugural awards event last year, Liana Toscanini, founder of the Nonprofit Center, said, “It’s important to recognize people for their commitment and accomplishments, especially in our community which has the highest number of nonprofits per capita in the Commonwealth.”

Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in seven categories: Executive Leadership, Board Member, Super Staffer, Unsung Hero, Volunteer, Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement. 19 honorees (1 Lifetime Achievement and 3 in each remaining category) will be selected by a committee of business and nonprofit leaders. The nomination form will be available online at npcberkshires.org February 1st. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

The NPC is currently seeking sponsors for this celebratory event. To date, major support comes from The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank with additional support from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Lee Bank and October Mountain Financial Advisors.

Founded in 2016, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires serves as a clearinghouse for information, helping nonprofits connect, learn and grow. The NPC currently has 120 nonprofit members. You can get more information by going here

Article Image: Liana Toscanini - Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

(press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini for online and on-air use)