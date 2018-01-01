Carrie Underwood Needed ‘Between 40 and 50 Stitches’ Following November Accident
Carrie Underwood's November fall outside of her Nashville-area home was even more serious than the country superstar previously indicated. In a recently posted letter to her fan club members, the singer shares that, in addition to breaking her wrist when she fell, she severely injured her face -- an injury that may have caused a permanent change in her appearance.
In her note, Underwood "spare[s] you the gruesome details," but does share that, when she underwent surgery the night of her Nov. 10 fall, "the doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in" (quote via Rare Country). Underwood admits that she hasn't publicly discussed her accident much in the weeks since because she "[hasn't] been ready to talk about [it] since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up."
"It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood adds. "Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse."
According to the initial report about her fall, Underwood was left with a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions. She was treated at a nearby hospital and released; her husband returned to Nashville overnight to be by her side. However, a few days later, Underwood shared that she had undergone surgery to help fix her broken wrist; in the letter for her fan club, Underwood notes that she is still undergoing physical therapy to help heal that injury.
Underwood laid low career-wise for most of 2017, but in her fan club letter, she says she'll kick off 2018 by heading into the studio.
"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood notes. "I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up."
