Carrie Underwood Needed ‘Between 40 and 50 Stitches’ Following November Accident

Carrie Underwood 's November fall outside of her Nashville-area home was even more serious than the country superstar previously indicated. In a recently posted letter to her fan club members, the singer shares that, in addition to breaking her wrist when she fell, she severely injured her face -- an injury that may have caused a permanent change in her appearance.

In her note, Underwood "spare[s] you the gruesome details," but does share that, when she underwent surgery the night of her Nov. 10 fall, "the doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in" (quote via Rare Country ). Underwood admits that she hasn't publicly discussed her accident much in the weeks since because she "[hasn't] been ready to talk about [it] since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up."

"It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood adds. "Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse."

According to the initial report about her fall, Underwood was left with a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions. She was treated at a nearby hospital and released; her husband returned to Nashville overnight to be by her side. However, a few days later, Underwood shared that she had undergone surgery to help fix her broken wrist ; in the letter for her fan club, Underwood notes that she is still undergoing physical therapy to help heal that injury.

Underwood laid low career-wise for most of 2017, but in her fan club letter, she says she'll kick off 2018 by heading into the studio.

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood notes. "I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up."

