Carrie Underwood Posts Adorable Video of Daddy-Son Storytime

Carrie Underwood has posted lots of photos of her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, and toddler son Isaiah on her social media accounts, but video of the two has been scarce (if not non-existent) from her end. On Jan. 20, the singer delighted fans by sharing an absolutely darling clip of father and son having a little story-time session together.

Fisher is reading aloud from a picture book telling the story of Noah's Ark. "Story time with Daddy...Learning about Noah...and my heart melts..." Underwood captioned the video.

It would take a hard heart indeed not to melt, because this video is really too darned cute. As it turns out, Fisher is a natural at storytelling, adding such touches as roaring like a lion when the text calls for it.

The real star of the video, however, is Isaiah, whose sweet little voice will tug at your heartstrings as he points out the colorful animals on the page and calls them out by name. He's got them all down pat; he even knows who Noah is, and makes sure to show his dad that he does.

Fans responded with a variety of smitten comments such as "precious," "priceless," and "adorable." Several also pointed out how nice it is to see that the couple recognizes the importance of dedicated "dad time," as well as how beneficial it is to read aloud to children.

Isaiah will celebrate his 3rd birthday next month. Underwood has been lying somewhat low in terms of social media for a while now, after taking a spill at home last November which resulted in a wrist injury and cuts to her head and face that required 40 to 50 stitches . She recently shared an x-ray of her wrist , which showed off an odd-looking apparatus apparently inserted for healing purposes.

Career-wise, Underwood shared that she returned to the studio this month to begin work on her next studio album, expected in 2018. Her song " The Champion " was recorded last year and is being used for NBC's promotional coverage of the Super Bowl.