Carrie Underwood broke the law! The country singer tweeted Monday (Jan. 29) that she was pulled over for speeding, and she admits she's not pleased with herself.

She shared her thoughts on the encounter with fans shortly after the officer let her go, even apologizing:

While it appears the country superstar got off scot-free — she didn't get a ticket — she's a self-proclaimed #RuleFollower. It's the first time she's been pulled over for speeding since the 34-year-old learned to drive!

"#GrannyDriver #ImSorry," she adds at the end of her revelation.

These Country Artists' Police Encounters Didn't Go as Well ...

All things considered, it's been a good start to the year for the superstar, who recently released a new song called "The Champion" that will be featured during Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympic Games. "When we were writing 'The Champion,' our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives," Underwood says. She worked with songwriters Brett James, Chris DeStefano and rapper Ludacris on the track, which was produced by Jim Jonsin. "We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!"

More new music is expected in 2018, though it's not clear if Underwood will do a full tour. Her calendar is mostly clear, save for a headlining spot at WE Fest this August.