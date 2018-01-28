The CW’s first crack at a Charmed reboot fizzled out , but the second is fired up and feminist as heck. The Power of Three has officially compelled The CW to order a new pilot take on the magical drama – this time with the potential for some familiar faces.

Where the network’s prior attempt at reviving Charmed would have functioned as prequel to the 1998 series , the new pilot order from writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin picks up with three new characters in the present day. Here’s how The CW describes the new iteration, which feels right at home in 2018:

This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

The original San Francisco-set series ran from 1998 to 2006 with stars Alyssa Milano , Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty as three sibling witches; eventually joined by star Rose McGowan . Seeing as the new version will keep to a contemporary setting, it’s plausible original characters may return. Charmed also featured a number of early turns for stars like Kaley Cuoco , Norman Reedus , Amy Adams , Ron Perlman and more.

We’ll know more as the new Charmed begins casting for a May pilot, so stay tuned.