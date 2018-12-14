Check Out A Dazzling Display Of Holiday Lights

One of Berkshire county's historic homes will be lit up for the next few weekends as Naumkeag located at 5 Prospect Hill Road in Stockbridge will thrill everyone in attendance with over 120 thousand illuminated Christmas lights as the terraced garden will truly transform into a winter wonderland for the young and those who are young at heart.

Each weekend features live music, children's activities and events for the entire family plus refreshments will be available for purchase. Reservations are suggested as you must select a date and time. The process will admit guests every 15 minutes between the hours of 5 and 8 pm and you should arrive a few minutes before your reserved scheduled time.

The exhibit runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 30th. Admission for members is only $12, non-members get in for only $17 and children 12 and under can check this awesome holiday display free of charge. Parking is off-site and shuttle buses will be provided to take patrons to the garden's main entrance.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can go here