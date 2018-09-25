Check Out A Terrific Art Exhibit In Pittsfield

Community Access To the Arts (CATA) presents an exhibit of work by artists with disabilities that will be on display through October 31st at the Berkshire Probate and Family Court located at 44 Bank Row in Pittsfield.

This beautiful exhibit offers an opportunity to experience the diverse and creative perspectives of people with disabilities as over 30 works of display will be shown throughout the court building by artists based across Berkshire county, Massachusetts and in neighboring New York's Columbia county.

Each of these works are professionally matted and framed as they range in stylistic expression and technique as these pieces of art are also available for purchase with all proceeds to support commissions for individual artists.

This exhibit is funded by the Bay State's Cultural Council, October Mountain Financial Advisors and other generous supporters throughout our listening area.

For more information, log on to www.CATAarts.org.