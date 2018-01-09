Tom Brady has always been an extremely private guy. The New England Patriots star QB is now going to give us an in-depth glimpse into his life like never before.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that a new documentary series called "Tom vs. Time" will be coming out later this month. The new series will air exclusively on Facebook Watch .

"At age 40 Tom Brady is taking on his toughest opponent yet: time," says the official show page on Facebook. "Watch as he balances his growth on the field with fatherhood, fortyhood and life in the spotlight. Follow Tom Brady on his journey vs. time."

You can watch the official trailer for "Tom vs. Time" below:

Brady is gearing up for a run at his sixth Super Bowl ring. The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The game will kick off at 8:15 and with a victory, the defending champions will play host to the winner of the Steelers-Jaguars game for the AFC Championship and the right to play for NFL's World Championship.