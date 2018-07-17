Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play To Perform Locally

Sandisfield, MA- As part of their summer 2018 Northeast tour, Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play returns to the Sandisfield Arts Center to perform their unique blend of blues, jazz, folk, classical and funk on Saturday, July 21 at 8:00 P.M.

Triple Play is three outstanding and versatile musicians, with Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion and vocals, Joel Brown, folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals, and Chris Brubeck on electric bass, bass trombone, piano, and vocals.

The group performs at concert halls, clubs, and festivals around the country. Says All About Jazz, “It all fits together because of the talent and taste of the musicians, who groove no matter what they’re doing – and it’s tremendous fun, to boot!”

