Aside from Ewan McGregor ’s sharp-dressed form, the first observation you’ll make when watching the teaser trailer for Christopher Robin will probably be something like, “Um, isn’t this just Hook , but with Winnie the Pooh and that handsome Scottish man?” And yes, it’s basically that…but hopefully better given some of the talent involved.

With a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry ( Queen of Earth ) and Allison Schroeder, Christopher Robin stars McGregor as the titular character — the former childhood BFF of Winnie the Pooh (and Tigger, too!). Now an adult and facing some grown-up problems, his furry little friends return to help him out. It’s sort of like Hook , but you could also compare it to something like Mary Poppins or even Drop Dead Fred (if you’re into that sort of thing, and I am).

Also starring Hayley Atwell , Christopher Robin looks handsomely directed by Marc Forster ( World War Z ), and I gotta say, the moment when Pooh peeks his head up from behind that park bench made me feel super warm and fuzzy. Will this movie make our hearts grow three sizes? I sure hope so.

In the heartwarming “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh, Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Brad Garrett (obviously) as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Oy, that’s a perfect voice cast.

Your return to the Hundred Acre Wood begins on August 3.