Another day, another actor distances themselves from Woody Allen . This week, Colin Firth became the latest actor to speak out against the Wonder Wheel filmmaker.

On Thursday, Dylan Farrow gave her first TV interview on CBS This Morning , detailing the alleged abuse of her adoptive father, who has denied the allegations . Farrow told host Gayle King of the allegations she initially wrote about in a 2014 New York Times op-ed , describing an incident in 1992 when Allen allegedly took her to an attic and sexually molested her. Following the airing of the interview, The Guardian reached out to Firth, who had previously starred in Allen’s Magic in the Moonlight in 2013. The actor told the British publication of Allen, “I wouldn’t work with him again.”

Fifth’s statement, brief and succinct, follows multiple actors denouncing the filmmaker in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Timothée Chalamet became the third cast member of Allen’s upcoming A Rainy Day in New York to speak out against the filmmaker, expressing his regret to work on the project. Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, and Griffin Newman, all who appear in the upcoming film, have announced plans to donate their salaries to various organizations, including Time’s Up and anti-sexual violence organization RAINN. Greta Gerwig and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan have also expressed their regrets over working with Allen in the past, and their decisions to not do so again in the future.

But Farrow’s allegations of molestation are nothing new, and have been public knowledge since the 1993 child custody case between Allen and Mia Farrow. The accusations resurfaced again in 2013, in 2014 with Farrow’s op-ed, and again last year. And yet, Hollywood has remained quiet about it for years, with multiple A-lister still flocking to Allen’s sets each year and studios greenlighting the director’s new projects. Now that the industry is in the midst of a massive cultural awakening around sexual assault though, the tide is beginning to turn for Allen.