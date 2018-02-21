Valentine’s Day very nearly broke our hearts in all-new ways. Comedian and SNL alum Colin Quinn is apparently recovering from a heart attack sustained on the heart-iest of days, but remains in good spirits and is now thanking well-wishers.

The 58 year-old former “Weekend Update” host confirmed as much over social media, announcing “My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally.” A representative for the actor tells People that Quinn is “doing great,” though he’ll understandably reschedule a series of planned performances in Florida. Here are Quinn’s posts detailing the scare, which landed him in New York’s Mount Sinai hospital:

A statement provided to the Tampa Bay Times postponing his shows also revealed the comedian to be in good spirits about the situation:

My heart goes out to all the people who bought tickets to my show. Literally. My heart went out. I know you people are still mad that I postponed the show even though I had a heart attack. I felt the same way when I bought Lou Reed tickets last year. I will reschedule once you tell me which weekends are best for you.

In addition to Quinn’s recent film work in Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer ’s Trainwreck , Quinn had a recurring role on HBO’s Girls . Oddly enough, both those characters died suddenly, so we’ll consider our reality more fortunate. Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.