Construction Alert from GB DPW

On Tuesday, July 17, contractors for the Massachusetts Office of Fishing and Boating Access will begin reconstruction and improvements at the Lake Mansfield boat launch. They ask that users of Lake Mansfield Road and of the boat launch take extreme caution in this area.

The project will last two to three weeks. The boat launch should be available for use on the weekends during the construction period, but access cannot be guaranteed. The GB DPW thanks you for your patience and caution while they make these important improvements.