‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Take Top Critics’ Choice Awards

Director Guillermo del Toro's romantic fable The Shape of Water was declared the Best Picture of 2017 at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Thursday night in Santa Monica.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon, the film also picked up the Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Score prizes.

Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, who were both absent from the event, were announced as Best Actress and Supporting Actor in a Movie for their performances in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri . They and the other members of the cast were also named Best Ensemble in a Movie.

The Best Comedy Movie honor went to The Big Sick and Wonder Woman was deemed Best Action Movie.

Get Out was named Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie and won the Best Original Screenplay title.

Gary Oldman earned the accolade for Best Actor in a Movie for Darkest Hour .

Allison Janney from I, Tonya went home with the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie and her co-star Margot Robbie won the statuette for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie. James Franco scored the Best Actor in a Comedy Movie.

Coco won for Best Animated Movie and Best Song for "Remember Me."

The Handmaid's Tale was named Best Drama Series. Its lead Elisabeth Moss picked up the trophy for Best Actress in a Drama Series and her co-star Ann Dowd won for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. This Is Us standout Sterling K. Brown was elected Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Rachel Brosnahan won the prize for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , which was also voted Best Comedy.

Ted Danson took home the statuette for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The Good Place and the Best Animated Series honor went to Rick & Morty .

Actress and activist Olivia Munn hosted the gala, which aired on The CW.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved