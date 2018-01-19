For the last several months, there have been many questions asked about the future of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Downtown Pittsfield. It looks like a lot of those questions were answered on Friday.

Beginning on Monday, an official transition to becoming a Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites will begin. There will be some introductory changes before it gets there.

"Starting on January 22, the 14-story hotel, owned by the Berkshire Hospitality Group, will operate under the temporary name Berkshire Plaza Hotel as they undergo extensive renovations to become a Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites this fall," according to a press release.

"The brand conversion and addition of the extended stay element offers a more

attractive choice with a broader appeal to the Berkshire county leisure market and corporate clientele. During this transition guests will still receive their IHG reward points as when the hotel was operating as the Crowne Plaza."

The hotel will remain open and fully functional throughout the transitional period. Included in the renovations will be guest rooms, parking garage, restaurant, banquet facilities and more to reflect "an open and inviting atmosphere."

With all that is being done to the facility, both inside and out, it is safe to say the Downtown Pittsfield staple will look a lot different when it is complete.

"The newly renovated hotel will feature 26 modern, fully furnished extended stay suites, and 140 guest rooms with new furniture, wall décor, carpeting, contemporary accents, and state of the art amenities," says the press release.

"The dining and banquet facilities, which include 12,000ft of flexible meeting space, a Grand Ballroom with the largest dance floor in Berkshire County and a full service restaurant and lounge will also be completely renovated, which will include new furniture and décor, enhanced lighting and new menu offerings"

The Crowne Plaza is offering their sincerest thanks and appreciation for the support over the last 20 years and are looking forward to the future, of not just the hotel, but of the area itself.

"These renovations also play an important role in the revitalization of the city’s downtown, which the hotel is excited to be a part of."