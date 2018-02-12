It may come as a surprise to some, but one of my favorite sports to watch in the Olympic Winter Games is Curling. I like to just curl up on the couch with a bag of cheese curls and watch as the thrower slides the rock along the sheet toward the house and the sweepers try to guide it along into a blocking or scoring position. Then the opposing team does its best to sometimes knock the other's rock out of the way, kind of like shooting marbles out of the ring. Except this "marble" is a 44 pound polished hunk of granite.

The Bay State Winter Games , which held its figure skating competition in Williamstown over the weekend, has added curling to the schedule this year, joining the usual skating, ice hockey and skiing events. It will be a club exhibition at the Boys & Girls Club of Pittsfield, scheduled for February 24.

If you'd like to change from curling spectator to competitor, the Curling Club of the Berkshires might be a good place to turn. Curling in the Berkshires: it's not just an Olympic sport on TV any more.