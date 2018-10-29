Dance The Night Away In Sheffield

Come on over and "DANCE to the sounds that swing" at Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street in Sheffield as the next fun filled event will take place on Saturday, November 10th....Doors will open at 7 pm....A half hour later, Jason Fenton will conduct a dance lesson, no partner necessary and the band Lucky 5 will take center stage at 8:30 pm.

The quintet has established themselves as a hard swinging jazz band with the ability to create a unique blend of music that appeals to a wide variety of music lovers as they perform original compositions and bring back classic jazz standards from the 20's, 30's and 40's that will get you up on your feet and keep you moving throughout the evening.

Lucky 5 features Kip Beacco on guitar, bassist Matt Downing, Carolyn Dufraine shows her masterful skills on the trombone, fiddler Jonathan Talbott and Will Carroll is the group's drummer....They all bring verve, high energy and an unpredictable passion in the music they perform to their live audiences and now it's your chance to join in on the fun and excitement when they arrive in south county.

Tickets for this event are available on a sliding fee scale that range from $15 to $20....Students with valid Id get in for only $10....Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party hearty with Lucky 5....A reminder, Swing Nights at Dewey Hall will be moving to a different date in 2019....We'll keep you posted on further details when they become available.