Dave Chappelle is delivering not one but two comedy specials on New Years Eve on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The veteran comedian announced back in November that he was releasing his third comedy special for the streaming network -- titled Dave Chappelle: Equanimity -- on Dec. 31. Now he added a fourth stand-up special, The Bird Revelation, on the same day.

Equanimity , which he takes on Trump voters, was shot in September at the Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., while Bird Revelation was filmed on Nov. 20 at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

The final two shows complete Chappelle's initial three stand-up specials deal for $60 million. Netflix aired The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits , which were both the highest-streaming specials for the network in 2017.

There’s no word if Chappelle will team up with Netflix again for more specials next year but since they are investing heavily in building up their stand-up comedy library, it’s a possibility.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central is planning to air a Chappelle's Show marathon in which it will air all 28 episodes leading up to his hilarious 2000 HBO stand-up special, Killin' Them Softly .

Overall, Netflix and Chill Laugh sounds like a great alternative to getting pissy drunk on New Year’s Eve.

Watch Dave Chappelle: Equanimity Clip: Voting in the 2016 Election