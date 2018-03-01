David Capeless Steps Down as Berkshire County DA

A press conference was called for Thursday morning and the opening remarks are not what most may have expected.

Berkshire County District Attorney David Capeless announced that he was going to be stepping down from the position March 15 and heading into retirement. Capeless also said, although it hasn't been formally announced, that his first assistant Paul Caccaviello will be taking over. He made the announcement at his North Street office.

Capeless called for the press conference on Wednesday saying that he had a "major announcement" and he certainly did.

He was appointed to the position in 2004 following the death of Gerard Downing, who held the DA seat in Berkshire County. After winning a special election in the fall 2004, Capeless went on to serve three more terms.

This story will be updated.