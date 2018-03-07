Dexter could easily join TV’s ongoing revival fad, but Showtime won’t return to Miami just yet. In spite of new rumors and a poster making the rounds, Showtime confirms Dexter hasn’t given up the lumberjack life just yet.

Even as Showtime has debunked multiple rumors of a Dexter revival, IGN reports that another so-called Season 9 poster made the internet rounds and stirred rumors of a 2018 return with stars Michael C. Hall and Yvonne Strahovski . Fortunately, Showtime representatives confirm that any Dexter revival will remain purely speculative for now, as the poster is fan-made. In fact, HollywoodLife even traced the artwork back to Euforia Studios in 2017:

Back in 2015, Showtime denied similar rumors that the serial killer drama might return from its 2013 finale. Even as recently as January 2018, Showtime boss David Nevins suggested “ we’re no further along ” with discussions for a potential Dexter revival. Michael C. Hall has since appeared in Netflix’s The Crown and has new drama Safe on the way , while Jennifer Carpenter most recently signed on to NBC pilot The Enemy Within , and Yvonne Strahovski remains with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale .

Dexter needs at least a few more years for any potential revival, but how else might the franchise return?