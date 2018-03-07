That ‘Dexter’ Season 9 Revival Poster Is Fake, Showtime Confirms
Dexter could easily join TV’s ongoing revival fad, but Showtime won’t return to Miami just yet. In spite of new rumors and a poster making the rounds, Showtime confirms Dexter hasn’t given up the lumberjack life just yet.
Even as Showtime has debunked multiple rumors of a Dexter revival, IGN reports that another so-called Season 9 poster made the internet rounds and stirred rumors of a 2018 return with stars Michael C. Hall and Yvonne Strahovski. Fortunately, Showtime representatives confirm that any Dexter revival will remain purely speculative for now, as the poster is fan-made. In fact, HollywoodLife even traced the artwork back to Euforia Studios in 2017:
Back in 2015, Showtime denied similar rumors that the serial killer drama might return from its 2013 finale. Even as recently as January 2018, Showtime boss David Nevins suggested “we’re no further along” with discussions for a potential Dexter revival. Michael C. Hall has since appeared in Netflix’s The Crown and has new drama Safe on the way, while Jennifer Carpenter most recently signed on to NBC pilot The Enemy Within, and Yvonne Strahovski remains with Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
Dexter needs at least a few more years for any potential revival, but how else might the franchise return?